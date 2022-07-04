Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. On July 4, 1902, he passed away. Ramakrishna Paramahamsa deva was the guru of his spirituality. It was from him that Vivekananda learned that God lives in all living beings, so serving the living being is to serve God. In 1893, he represented India and Hinduism at the World Parliament of Religions, and Swamiji gave his famous speech in Chicago, USA. The audience present was impressed by his brilliant speech. Many people in America became the ardent admirers of this Great Hindu monk. Swami Vivekananda passed away at the age of 39. But man lives through his thoughts, through his words. The body is mortal. It will be destroyed by being infected with the disease. This is exactly how Swami Vivekananda is still alive among us today. Who has only spoken of the service of the people without judging religion. In today's day of religious violence and intolerance, his message should be remembered more and more.

On Swamiji's death anniversary, keep an eye on 7 such words of swamiji, which will undoubtedly help you to move forward in life:

'Take up an idea, devote yourself, struggle in patience, and the sun will rise.'

When you think of doing something, decide that you are going to work toward it with all you have. Immerse yourself and get through the tough times with patience, because good things do not come easy. Be honest in your efforts and believe that the sun will shine on you.

Arise, awake, and don’t stop till you reach your goal.'

This Swami Vivekananda quote talks about the power of consistency striving towards your goal. It is easy to go off-road and forget why we started doing something. Reminding yourself about it every day and putting in the work will take effort. However, doing the work and doing it consistently are the only things that will get you where you want to go.

'The moral, in one word, is that you are divine.'

The thought of God dwelling in every being and everything around us is empowering. When you see everything including yourself as divine, you are filled with love and belief in yourself. Love and belief are the greatest forces of nature and there’s nothing you cannot achieve with those two in your hands.

'If anything turns you weak physically, intellectually, and spiritually, reject it like it’s poison.'

Another one of the powerful Swami Vivekananda quotes, this saying talks about the idea of rejecting all the elements that bring you down, spread negativity, and hurt you. Such things not only divert you from your path towards your goals but also devoid you of your energy. Be mindful of the people you surround yourself with and the kind of things you spend your time doing. Get rid of anything that does not serve you.

'Talk to yourself once a day, otherwise, you may miss meeting an excellent person in this world.'

Talking to yourself, which is a lot like checking in with yourself, should be an everyday ritual in your life. Only when you are aware and connected with your being can you do things that will serve you. All the answers you are looking for are within you, but it is you who has to take the initiative.

'Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads and dare to carry that out in your life.'

If you can think about it, you can certainly do it. Have the courage to bring your dreams to fruition. Go after what you desire because that is the only way to make it your reality.

'In a day, when you don’t come across any problems – you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path'

Success and progress do not come easy. If it were so, you would learn nothing and you would not grow at all. The first step towards achieving something is accepting that it will not come easy. You have to face challenges. But in the end, it is all going to be worth it!