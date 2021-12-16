Swarnim Vijay Diwas celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir village Gurez

Srinagar: Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War, was celebrated at village Gurez near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (December 16).

It is the 50th anniversary of the victory and Swarnim Vijay Diwas was celebrated in full grandeur by the locals.

The civil administration, personnel of the Indian Army, Air Force, BSF, CISF and JKP including ex-servicemen and veterans of the 1971 War took part in the celebrations. A victory march with a Vijay Mashal was carried out in the Dawar market which was attended by hundreds.

The procession comprised of an Army pipe-band and marching column along with the NCC cadets among others.

The Mashal was carried by the participants with full military honour before it was finally placed for veneration at the Dawar War Memorial where wreath-laying was conducted to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the 1971 war and to commemorate their supreme sacrifice in protecting the nation.

After the wreath-laying, the gathering moved to Boys Higher Secondary School, Dawar where various sports and games such as volleyball final between Markoot and Khopri and inter-village tug of war and children’s games were organised to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Thereafter, the 1971 war veterans and ex-servicemen of the valley were felicitated along with the winners in the sports and games.

The Mashal was carried with great warmth by the locals who participated in very large numbers and a nationalistic fervor and patriotic spirit radiated amongst all. Such events being regularly conducted by the Indian Army in the Gurez valley has strengthened the bond between the Jawan and the locals.

