Swarnim Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh remembers 1971 war victory, says 'We are proud of our armed forces'

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India`s victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.

Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (December 16) remembered the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces during the 1971 war and called it a "golden chapter in India`s military history" on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas. 

The Defence Minister tweeted, "On the occasion of `Swarnim Vijay Diwas` we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India`s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements."

Rajnath Singh also shared a picture of "Instrument of Surrender" saying, "This day, that year!" 

The defence minister also shared pictures of the 1971 war victory pictures.

Last year on 16 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial. He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. 

Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.

The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war. Today, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the homage and reception ceremony of `Swarnim Vijay Mashaals` at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Thursday at 10:30 am.

According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), as a part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India`s victory in the 1971 war and formation of Bangladesh, on 16 December last year, the Prime Minister lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

(With Agency Inputs)

Swarnim Vijay DiwasDefence Minister Rajnath Singh1971 warIndian Army
