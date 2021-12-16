हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajnath Singh

Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils commemorative stamp on 50th Vijay Diwas

Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (December 16) issued a special commemorative stamp to mark the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The event also saw the participation of PM Narendra Modi who lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal.

The celebration for the Vijay Diwas - the victory day of the 1971 war with Pakistan, that saw the formation of Bangladesh - is held every year at New Delhi's National War Memorial.

Earlier, the Defence Minister remembered the courage and valour of the nation's armed forces and termed the 1971 event a "golden chapter in India`s military history".

The year 2021 is being celebrated as the "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" (Golden Year Of Victory), commemorating 50 years of war that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

The Defence Minister tweeted earlier, "On the occasion of `Swarnim Vijay Diwas` we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India's military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements."

What are Commemorative Stamps?

Commemorative stamps are regular postage stamps that are issued to honour a special event, activity, or person of national importance. Unlike the regular stamps, they are only issued in a certain number to mark a certain event.

