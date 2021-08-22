Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Mumbai organizes mini marathon to celebrate

Mumbai: To mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, also known as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', a mini-marathon was organized on Sunday (August 22) in Mumbai.

The 'Run for Fun' mini-marathon was conducted on Sunday morning from Nariman Point all the way to RC Church in Colaba, according to news agency ANI.

Maharashtra: “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” (marking the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war), Run for Fun mini-marathon underway from Nariman Point to RC Church, Colaba in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/TNARHqxNKh — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile on Saturday as part of `Swarnim Vijay Varsh` celebrations to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 war, a cultural programme was organised by NCC cadets of 1 Ladakh Scouts Battalion National Cadet Corps on Friday in Leh under the aegis of Indian Army`s Fire and Fury Corps.

The event showcased the courage, valour, and sacrifices of the Indian Army in the 1971 war, against Pakistan, which led to India's greatest military victory and the creation of a new nation Bangladesh, according to Colonel Emron Musavi, Public Relations Officer, (Defence) Srinagar.

Tales of valour of the brave soldiers who fought various battles in Ladakh were narrated in the programme.

A light and sound show was also organised on the occasion by Fire and Fury Corps at the Hall of Fame in Leh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial on last year`s Vijay Diwas on December 16, 2020, to mark the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India`s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

