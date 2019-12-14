हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swaroop Singh Kuntal

Swaroop Singh Kuntal awarded Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Ultraman consists of 10 km swimming, 424 km cycling and 84 km running, was organised by Delhi International Triathlon from November 23-25 in Delhi- Gurgaon.

New Delhi: Lieutenant Colonel Swaroop Singh Kuntal awarded on the spot Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for winning Ultraman India in 27 hours 46 minutes. He was awarded on Friday and is probably the first army man to do Ultraman. Ultraman consists of 10 km swimming, 424 km cycling and 84 km running, was organised by Delhi International Triathlon from November 23-25 in Delhi- Gurgaon.

In October 2019, he finished Ironman Malaysia in 12 hr 14 mins and was fastest among Indians. Kuntal is a triathlete, Ultramarathoner, Cyclist, Paratrooper and IIITian. Officer has made the Army proud by winning numerous adventure/ triathlon/ ultramarathon events.

