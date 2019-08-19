Swatantra Dev Singh resigns from Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, to remain UP BJP chief

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday resigned from Chief Minister Yogi-Adityanath-led Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, his resignation was accepted by the Chief Minister on Sunday night itself.

Singh was appointed as the president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP in July. The decision for his resignation was taken in accordance with the BJP’s principle of ‘one man one post’.

With his ouster, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet now has 42 members, including Chief Minister Adityanath. Singh was the transport minister in UP Cabinet.

He has been a two-time MLC from Uttar Pradesh. Singh was the incharge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies during 2017 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

He was also the incharge of 'Shakti Booth' during Gujarat Assembly election. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Singh was appointed as the incharge of Madhya Pradesh.

Zee News had learnt that by appointing Singh as the president of Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP, the saffron party was trying to consolidate the OBC votebank in its favour as the leader hails from the Kurmi community.

Singh belongs to Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh but he has earned name as a political leader by working in Bundelkhand region of the state. In 2012 Assembly election, Singh had contested from Orai Assembly seat in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh but he had failed to win the election.