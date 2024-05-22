Swati Maliwal Assault Case: BJP, AAP Spar As Rajya Sabha MP Claim 'Character Assassination' Plot

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday ‘exposed’ the Aam Aadmi Party’s conspiracy to rebuke her assault claims. Maliwal claimed that a senior leader from AAP called her and revealed the details of the plot that the party is brewing against her claims.

In a post on his ‘X’ account, Swati wrote, “Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone; they have to speak dirty things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party.”

She further alleged that the roles have been assigned separately for conducting press conferences and posting tweets. Swati added, “Someone's duty is to call volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me. Some beat reporters close to the accused have the duty of preparing some fake sting operations.”

Exclaiming that the truth is with her, Swati said that she will face the ‘army of thousands’ alone. “I am not angry with them; the accused is a very powerful man. Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I don't even expect anything from anyone.”

Swati mentioned, “I feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party. I have started a fight for my self-respect, and I will continue to fight until I get justice. I am completely alone in this fight, but I will not give up!”

Earlier today, in a press conference, Bhartiya Janta Party Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant and the party's national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, launched a scathing attack on the silence of AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over Swati’s assault accusations.

Sawant said, “Aam Aadmi Party is not a party of normal people (Aam Aadmi ki party) anymore. It has become an anti-woman, anti-Delhi party.” He questioned how a CM can be silent on such a critical case wherein the accusations are made for an incident that happened inside the CM’s bungalow. He dubbed it ‘shamelessness.’