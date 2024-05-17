Swati Maliwal Counters Viral Video, Says 'Hitman Trying To Save Himself'

New: After a video of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM's residence went viral on social media on Friday, She counters the video and said that they cannot save themself by using their follower's social media to spread out videos without any context.

Maliwal shared a post on her official social media handle X and said that the political hitman was trying to save himself from the consequences of this crime "As always, this political hitman has once again begun efforts to save himself. By having his followers tweet, by playing out videos without context, he believes he can escape the consequences of this crime," she wrote in Hindi.

She further asked to examine the CCTV clips from inside the house and the room then the truth would be revealed to everyone. Maliwal raised a question on a viral video that showed a heated argument between her and security guards at CM's residence.

"Who makes a video while assaulting someone? Once the CCTV footage from inside the house and the room is examined, the truth will be revealed to everyone. Fall as low as you can, God is watching everything. Sooner or later, everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," she wrote.

The viral video of AAP Rajya Sabha at the residence of Delhi MP Arvind Kejriwal on May 13. residence. Zee News cannot confirm the authenticity of the video. While the Delhi Police said that the video has come to their knowledge it is yet to be verified.

The FIR has been registered against Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with the assault on Maliwal. The statement under section 164 of CrPC has been recorded today.