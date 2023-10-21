trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678095
Swiss Woman Found Dead In Delhi's Tilak Nagar; One Suspect Nabbed

According to officials, the grim discovery was made near the boundary wall of the MCD school, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a shocking and tragic incident, body of a Swiss national from Zurich was discovered near the premises of an MCD school in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. The Delhi Police swiftly initiated an investigation, registering a case under section 302/201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as they work tirelessly to identify both the victim and the individuals responsible for this heinous crime.

The legs and hands of the woman was tied with metal chains. The upper party of her body was covered with black garbage disposal plastic bag. With the help of CCTV camera footage, police have established that the body was brought there in a car. "The registration number was accessed, and a team traced the vehicle's owner. The owner said she had sold the car two months ago," another official said, adding further investigations are underway.

According to officials, the grim discovery was made near the boundary wall of the MCD school, sending shockwaves through the local community. Law enforcement agencies are currently deploying multiple teams to gather crucial information that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding this gruesome incident.

One individual, identified as Gurpreet, has been apprehended in connection with the case, thanks to a combination of technical and manual intelligence, said the Delhi Police. Gurpreet is currently undergoing intensive questioning to determine the identity of the deceased woman and to uncover any leads related to the crime. The investigation remains ongoing as the Delhi Police strive to piece together the events leading up to this unfortunate incident.

