Swiss Woman Murder: She Suffocated Inside Car, Her Eyes Bulged Out But He Kept Laughing

Swiss Woman Murder Post-mortem Report: Startling revelations have emerged in the case of the murder of Swiss woman Leena, indicating that her demise was a result of prolonged suffering. The post-mortem report has revealed that Leena's death was not caused by strangulation but rather by suffocation. However, the complete post-mortem report has not yet been released, and the doctors who performed the autopsy have provided this information to the police informally. This sheds light on the fact that the accused, Gurpreet Singh, systematically caused Leena's death while she gasped for breath, a horrifying detail that he found amusing and kept laughing at her condition.

The doctors who conducted the post-mortem have disclosed that the accused, Gurpreet Singh, bound Leena's hands and feet and put her in the front seat of a car. Additionally, he wrapped her entire body in a plastic bag. He also affixed black sunshades to the car's side windows and applied similar sunshades to the front windshield. Following these actions, Leena began to suffocate, ultimately leading to her tragic death.

Furthermore, it has come to light that Gurpreet Singh did not have love feelings for Leena, nor did he desire to marry her. Instead, his motive appears to be extorting money from her. Gurpreet Singh, a 33-year-old individual, is currently accused of the murder of Swiss woman Leena. He had initially established contact with Leena, claiming to be an expert in black magic, astrology, and psychic powers.

During the police interrogation, Gurpreet Singh revealed that he had visited Switzerland in 2021, where he first met Leena. Their friendship later evolved into a close relationship. Gurpreet would often travel to Switzerland to meet her. After some time, Gurpreet expressed his desire to marry her, but Leena declined his proposal.

In a significant development, the police found over Rs 2 crores in cash at Gurpreet's residence in Janakpuri. A subsequent investigation of Gurpreet's bank accounts revealed substantial financial transactions. The substantial financial dealings and a large amount of cash raised suspicions of potential involvement in human trafficking. (With IANS inputs)