Syed Zafar Islam named as BJP candidate for Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (August 26) announced the name of party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam as its candidate for upcoming by-election for Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

The election for this seat has been necessitated due to the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. It may be recalled that the 64-year-old former Samajwadi Party leader had died on August 1 due to kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Singapore.

Islam is a former banker and it is said that he had played an important role in bringing former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to the saffron fold. The BJP's decision to name Islam as a Rajya Sabha candidate would also also address criticism that the saffron party is reluctant in giving chance to Muslim leaders. Notably, the BJP has a comfortable majority in Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Islam is set to emerge victorious and enter the Upper House of Parliament.

On August 21, the Election Commission of India had announced to hold by-elections to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh on September 11 to fill up the vacancy created due to Amar Singh's death.

The EC said in a press note on Wednesday that the election will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on September 11, and counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same day. The last day for filing the nomination is September 1 and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 2. The EC's press note added the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 4.