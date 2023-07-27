Minhaj Zaidi Story: Hyderabad Engineer, Went To US For Studies... Found Starving For Food In Chicago

A shocking twist of fate befell Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, The Hyderabad Woman Who travelled to the US to pursue a master’s degree, only to be found starving on the streets of Chicago. Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi had enrolled in TRINE University, Detroit for her masters in August 2021. She was doing well there. However, she lost contact with her family for the past 2 months. Around 2-3 days ago, a few boys from Hyderabad spotted her outside a mosque in Chicago. Her mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima told news agency ANI that her daughter had been robbed of her bags, certificates and everything and fell into depression. “Her health condition is also very poor. We hope that she comes back as soon as possible,” ANI quoted her as saying. Her mother has appealed to the Centre’s help to bring her back to India “as soon as possible”.

The victim’s plight was exposed by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), a party based in Telangana.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to persue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter.@HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS @sushilrTOI @meaMADAD pic.twitter.com/GIhJGaBA7a — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 25, 2023

Remarkable Career

She worked as a System Administrator at SL DIAGNOSTIC for almost six years between 2017 - 2022. Before joining SL DIAGNOSTIC, she was an Assistant Professor at Shadan College Of Engineering And Technology in Hyderabad for one year and nine months. Syeda taught courses on computer networks, wireless communication, and network programming to undergraduate students.

Impressive Educational Bacground

She has a Master of Technology degree in Computer Networks from Shadan College Of Engineering And Technology. She also has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical, Electronic and Communications Engineering Technology from Syed Hashim College of Science & Technology.

Plea To S Jainshankar

The victim’s mother also wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and urged him to “immediately interfere” and bring back her daughter “as soon as possible.”

“This is to state that my daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi resident of 41-48, Sadullal Nazar behind Eid Gah, Moula Ali, Medchal District, Telangana State went to pursue her Master’s in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during Aug 2021 and was studying and was in touch with us. Since the last two months, she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths we came to know that my daughter is under deep depression and her entire belonging has been stolen due to which she is on brink of starvation and being spotted on roads of Chicago, USA,” the letter read.

“It is requested to kindly ask the Embassy of India. Washington DC, USA and Indian Consulate in Chicago, USA to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible back to India. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed,” she added.

MBT spokesman stated that they had appealed to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to bring her back. “After my tweet, I recieved a reply from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Consulate of Chicago that she is not in a condition to travel immediately.”

“We are trying to send her parents to Chicago to take care of the girl. The parents do not have passports. We have appealed to IT Minister KTR (Telangana) to help in getting them passports and also a visa from the US Consulate in Hyderabad. Many individuals and organisations have come forward trip to the US,” he said. “We also got a quick response from the government. We thank Jaishankar, EAM and Indian Consulate in Chicago and also all the organisations that have come forward to help them,” Khan added.