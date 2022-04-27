हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Symbol of relationship between two countries: PM Modi at inauguration of children's heart hospital in Fiji

"This is a symbol of our traditional relationship and another chapter in the shared journey of India-Fiji," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Symbol of relationship between two countries: PM Modi at inauguration of children&#039;s heart hospital in Fiji

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 27, 2022) addressed the opening of Shri Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Fiji and called the hospital a 'symbol of traditional relationship'.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi thanked the Prime Minister of Fiji and people of Fiji for the hospital.

"It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with this launch event of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Hospital in Fiji. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister of Fiji and the people of Fiji for this," he said.

"This is a symbol of our traditional relationship and another chapter in the shared journey of India-Fiji. I am told, Children's Heart Hospital is the first Children's Heart Hospital not only in Fiji but in the entire South Pacific region," PM Narendra Modi added.

He said that for a region, where heart-related diseases are a major challenge, this hospital will be a way of giving new life to thousands of children.

He also expressed satisfaction that not only the children will get world-class treatment but all surgeries will be done free of cost and for that, he appreciated Sai Prem Foundation, Fiji, the Government of Fiji, and Shri Sathya Sai Sanjivini Children’s Heart Hospital of India.

The Prime Minister said that the shared legacy of India-Fiji relations is based on the sense of service to humanity.

"India could fulfill its obligations during the pandemic based on these values as we could provide medicines to 150 countries and about 100 million vaccines to about 100 countries. Fiji has always been prioritized in such efforts," he said.

Prime Minister Modi greeted Fiji PM Frank Bainimarama on his birthday on Wednesday and expressed the hope that under his leadership, the relationship between the two countries will continue to get stronger.

 
