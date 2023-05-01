'Symbols Of Instability': PM Modi Makes Fun Of Internal Strife Inside Congress During Election Campaign In Karnataka

On Sunday, during the election campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made fun of the internal strife inside the Congress, where the party is the primary opposition. The Janata Dal Secular, a significant force in the state, was another target of PM Modi at a campaign event in Belur, Karnataka. He asserted that the JDS and the Congress are both "symbols of instability". PM Modi said, "The leadership rivalry that characterizes Congress governments around the nation is everywhere. You are aware of what is occurring in Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan. The people there now understand that the promises the Congress made before the election were a bunch of lies".

"The Congress leaders battle among themselves," PM Modi continued, referring to the JDS. "The JDS B Team of the Congress is also dreaming. By acquiring 15 or 20 seats, they hope to take part in the loot," PM Modi added. There is conjecture that, as they did in 2018, the Congress and Kumaraswamy will team up in the event of a hung assembly to remove the BJP from power in the state. Senior Congressmen have ruled out such a possibility, including state party chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

"The Congress and the JDS are acting as though they are at odds with one another here in Karnataka. But before the elections, you play the JDS and Congress leaders' videos. After the election, they linked up despite being in opposition to one another," according to PM Modi. In an effort to win a second consecutive term in power, the BJP has been concentrating solely on Karnataka, the only state in the south where it is currently in power. Top party officials and ministers from the union have been campaigning in the state. A number of rallies in the state leading up to the May 10 election are also slated to hear from PM Modi.

However, it is believed that the BJP faces an uphill battle in this campaign. The administration of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been the target of numerous accusations of corruption and bribery. The Congress ran a spoof campaign last year called PayCM to draw attention to claims that the state's ruling BJP was taking a 40% fee from developers, contractors, and other business people.