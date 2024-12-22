Advertisement
'Systematic Conspiracy': Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks Modi Government On EC's Rule Change

Kharge criticised the Centre and accused the Narendra Modi government of "systematic conspiracy" to undermine the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India.

Last Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
After the Election Commission revised electoral rules to exclude CCTV footage from polling booths from the list of public-accessible documents, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre and accused the Narendra Modi government of "systematic conspiracy" to undermine the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India.

Kharge shared a post on X and said, "Modi Govt’s audacious amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules is another assault in its systematic conspiracy to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India."

 

 

He further added that the BJP government has removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel responsible for appointing Election Commissioners and now seeks to block access to electoral information.

"Earlier, they had removed the Chief Justice of India from the Selection panel which appoints Election Commissioners, and now they have resorted to stonewall electoral information, even after a High Court order." kharede said.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK