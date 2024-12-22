After the Election Commission revised electoral rules to exclude CCTV footage from polling booths from the list of public-accessible documents, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre and accused the Narendra Modi government of "systematic conspiracy" to undermine the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India.

Kharge shared a post on X and said, "Modi Govt’s audacious amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules is another assault in its systematic conspiracy to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India."

Earlier, they had removed the Chief Justice of India from the Selection panel which… pic.twitter.com/c1u7pNdlif — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 22, 2024

He further added that the BJP government has removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel responsible for appointing Election Commissioners and now seeks to block access to electoral information.

"Earlier, they had removed the Chief Justice of India from the Selection panel which appoints Election Commissioners, and now they have resorted to stonewall electoral information, even after a High Court order." kharede said.