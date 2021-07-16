हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar accused of rape, FIR registered

Mumbai: A case of rape has been registered against the son of late lyricist Gulshan Kumar and the managing director of T-Series Company, Bhushan Kumar. Bhushan has been accused of raping a 30-year-old woman and it has been claimed that he took advantage of her on the pretext of giving her work in his company's project.

According to souces, the victim has alleged that in the name of giving work, Bhushan Kumar has abused her more nearly three years, from 2017 to August 2020. According to Mumbai police sources, the woman alleged that she was taken to different places and abused. The victim also alleged that the accused had threatened to make her photo and video viral.

The DN Nagar police of Andheri, Mumbai, has registered a case.

