हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

TA soldier abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, his burnt vehicle found

A Territorial Army (TA) soldier went missing on Sunday (August 2) and his burnt vehicle was found in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday (August 3).

TA soldier abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam, his burnt vehicle found

A Territorial Army (TA) soldier went missing on Sunday (August 2) and his burnt vehicle was found in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday (August 3).

According to police, the TA soldier has been abducted by terrorists and a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the missing soldier. It is learnt that the terrorists  intercepted the vehicle of the TA soldier near Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam.

The soldier, a resident of Harmain area of Shopian district, was then abducted and his vehicle was set ablaze by the terrorists.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that searches have been launched to trace out the abducted soldier. “Police and security forces are on job to find out the missing soldier," said the officer. 

Meanwhile, the family of TA soldier has appealed to the terrorists to release him. Sources said the family of the abducted TA soldier has been hit by a tragedy and is been anxiously waiting for his return.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKulgamTerritorial Army soldier
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters were called to join the probe but they didn't come, says Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh
  • 18,03,695Confirmed
  • 38,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,78,39,641Confirmed
  • 6,79,516Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M44S

City SP of Patna quarantined on the orders of CM Uddhav Thackeray: Sources