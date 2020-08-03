TA soldier abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, his burnt vehicle found

A Territorial Army (TA) soldier went missing on Sunday (August 2) and his burnt vehicle was found in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday (August 3).

According to police, the TA soldier has been abducted by terrorists and a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the missing soldier. It is learnt that the terrorists intercepted the vehicle of the TA soldier near Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam.

The soldier, a resident of Harmain area of Shopian district, was then abducted and his vehicle was set ablaze by the terrorists.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that searches have been launched to trace out the abducted soldier. “Police and security forces are on job to find out the missing soldier," said the officer.

Meanwhile, the family of TA soldier has appealed to the terrorists to release him. Sources said the family of the abducted TA soldier has been hit by a tragedy and is been anxiously waiting for his return.