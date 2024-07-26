Tables Turned! BJP Pointsmen Appointment Shows RSS Is Back In The Game, With An Edge

After a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in damage control mode. Twenty days later, the BJP has released a second list of state in-charges, covering all states except Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Even leaving aside the numbers, the new BJP team once again shows the dominance of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Out of the 29 in-charges, 20 have direct connections to the RSS.

Interestingly, three leaders from the RSS cadre have been assigned responsibilities for more than two states. This comes despite BJP President JP Nadda recently stating in an interview that the BJP no longer needs the RSS.

Rise of RMD, Return of Menon

Within the BJP, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal is known by the code name RMD. Agarwal hails from Gorakhpur, the same place as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Currently a Rajya Sabha MP, the BJP recently appointed him as the in-charge of Karnataka. Now, 21 days later, he has been given the command of Rajasthan.

Despite being in power, the BJP's position in Rajasthan is dire. While major party figures are not on the frontlines, leaders like Kirori Lal Meena are increasing tensions for both the government and the organization. Recently, the BJP lost 11 seats in the Lok Sabha elections here.

RMD began his political career with the RSS and has been associated with organizations like Prajna Pravah, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, and Vishwa Samvad Kendra. In the 2022 elections, the BJP took the Gorakhpur seat from him and fielded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from there.

Apart from RMD, the new BJP team has also given significant responsibility to Arvind Menon. Menon has been appointed as the General Secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Menon also comes from the RSS cadre and has served as the General Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh organization. He was moved from Madhya Pradesh to central politics in 2017 but has been working behind the scenes since then.

The major reason cited for Menon's departure from Madhya Pradesh was the internal friction between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the party high command. Menon was considered close to Shivraj in Madhya Pradesh's political corridors.

Former MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi, has been appointed as the in-charge of Assam. Dwivedi began his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg has been given the command of Chandigarh. Atul is also loyal to the RSS, and his father, Dinesh Chandra Garg, was a prominent leader of the Jana Sangh.

24 In-charges Appointed This Month, Mostly from RSS

Dinesh Sharma has recently been given the command of Maharashtra. The former Deputy Chief Minister of UP also comes from an RSS background. Mahendra Singh is the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and also hails from the RSS cadre. He started his political career with the ABVP. Tarun Chugh, in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, and Sunil Bansal, in charge of Telangana-Odisha and Bengal, also come from the RSS.

Vinod Tawde, in charge of Bihar, and Nitin Naveen, in charge of Chhattisgarh, began their political careers with the ABVP. Lakshmikant Vajpayee, in charge of Jharkhand, also comes from the RSS. Jharkhand is set to have assembly elections at the end of this year.

The Growing Influence of the RSS: What Does It Mean?

Leaving aside Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, in all major states, the newly appointed BJP in-charges come from the RSS and its student wing, ABVP. The BJP has not yet announced in-charges for UP and Gujarat. Previously, many state in-charges had started their political careers with other parties or the BJP itself.

Those connected with the RSS say that the results of the Lok Sabha elections had increased internal anxiety within the organization. At this juncture, the RSS does not want any political missteps.

The growing dominance of the RSS in the organization will facilitate coordination and address internal party conflicts more effectively. Currently, states like Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are grappling with internal strife within the BJP.

Moreover, the states where RSS-trained leaders have been appointed as in-charges collectively hold around 300 Lok Sabha seats. This time, the BJP won only about 40% of these seats.

