Tabrez Ansari wasn't lynched, died of cardiac arrest, say police; murder charges against 11 accused dropped

The investigation by Jharkhand Police into the death of 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari, who was earlier believed to be a victim of mob lynching, has found that he died due to cardiac arrest. Following the probe, the police dropped murder case against 11 suspects involved in the incident.

The incident had occurred on June 19, 2019, when Tabrez was beaten up by an angry mob over suspicion of theft in Dhatkidh village of Seraikela district in Jharkhand. It was suspected that the victim was involved in a bike theft.

Following the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the matter. The Chief Minister had also ordered suspension of the Saraikela police officer in-charge with immediate effect.

Tabrez's family had dismissed charges of theft, alleging that the accusations made against him were baseless.

His family members had said that Tabrez used to work in Pune and had come home for vacations on Eid when the incident took place. He was reportedly caught along with two others when they were on a bike when some people suspected him of being a thief.

While two others who were with him ran away, Tabrez was caught by the attackers. He was reportedly tied to an electricity pole and was beaten up all night. He was also allegedly forced to chant slogans of 'jai shri ram' and 'jai bajrang bali' after they asked him about his religion.

The incident came to light after a video went viral in which Pappu Mandal, the main accused, was seen beating Ansari, who was tied to a pole.

After the thrashing, the mob handed him over to the police, which took him to a police post. However, he had to be admitted to a hospital after his condition worsened and later succumbed to his injuries.

Ansari's wife Shaista Parveen lodged an FIR at the Seraikela police station and also claimed that she was not allowed to meet him. The family alleged that they could hear him asking for help while the main accused was hurling abuses at him in the presence of police officials.