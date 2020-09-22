Taj Mahal in Agra opens for tourists, but monuments in Lucknow still under COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Even as Agra's Taj Mahal has been opened for tourists after 188 days of its COVID-19-led closure, the monuments in the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, are still waiting for the Yogi government orders for their formal opening. Their lockdown period is likely to prolong amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Lucknow.

The people living in adjoining areas whose livelihood depend on the arrival of tourists are waiting for the unlock process to begin here so that they can begin their normal life gradually.

The Lucknow administration is yet to take a decision on the opening of these monuments for visitors as COVID-19 cases are still rising but it has started sanitization work inside these historical buildings.

In the old Lucknow area, guides and other people working around these historical buildings like Chhota Imambada, Bada Imambara, Picture Gallery, Rumi Darwaza, and Ghantaghar are waiting for the opening of these monuments as their livelihood has also been severely hit due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown imposed six months ago.

The district administration, however, may soon take a decision on the reopening of these monuments. The tourists coming to see these historic buildings will have to follow the anti-COVID precautions and Unlock 4 guidelines.

On Monday, Agra's Taj Mahal was opened to tourists after 188 days of its COVID-19-led closure. The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort were closed to tourists from March 17 amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and other religious places opened in Agra but emporiums have not yet been opened. With the opening of the Taj Mahal, there was an atmosphere of happiness among the people associated with the tourism business.

Tourists coming to see the Taj will have to follow the anti-COVID precautions and guidelines issued by the administration and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) because of the COVID-19 spread.

According to the new guideline, a maximum of 5,000 tourists will enter the monument every day and a maximum of 2,500 tourists will enter the Agra Fort.

Tourists have to book tickets online from the ASI website, and the access is being given after scanning the QR code on the monuments. Tourists will have to compulsory follow physical distances and wear masks, and they have to stay away from the walls and railings of the buildings.