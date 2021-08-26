हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Take care of yourself as Centre busy with sales, says Rahul Gandhi amid COVID-19 surge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed worry over the spike in coronavirus cases and stressed on increasing the pace of vaccination against COVID-19. 

Take care of yourself as Centre busy with sales, says Rahul Gandhi amid COVID-19 surge
File Photo

New Delhi: As India reported a rise of 22.7% in daily COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (August 26) made a two-pronged attack on the Centre. 

Gandhi took to Twitter and expressed worry over the spike in coronavirus cases and stressed on increasing the pace of vaccination against COVID-19. “Rising #COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave,” the Congress leader tweeted. 

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led Central government on the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, Gandhi added, “Please take care of yourselves because GOI is busy with sales.”

India logged 46,164 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 3,25,58,530. With 607 fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,36,365, as per Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. India's active cases rose to 3,33,725 in 24 hours, comprising 1.03% of the total infection count. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58%, while the weekly positivity rate was logged at 2.02%.

Meanwhile, Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the monetisation scheme and accused the government of putting “India on sale". The former Congress chief tweeted, “First they sold faith and now #IndiaOnSale." On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors -- from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums.

The government plans to monetise assets-- including 25 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, those at Chennai, Bhopal, Varanasi and Vadodara, as well as 40 railway stations, 15 railway stadiums and an unidentified number of railway colonies have been identified for getting private investments-- over a four-year period, from Financial Year 2022 to Financial Year 2025. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiCOVID-19CoronavirusNMPCongress
Next
Story

Mysuru gangrape: Girl and her friend should not have gone to deserted place, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Must Watch

PT9M43S

News 50: 24 Indians to return from Kabul today - watch top news stories