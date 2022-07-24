New Delhi: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar have responded to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'separation' notice to them. For the unversed, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) had issued notices to Shivpal Singh Yadav and Om Prakash Rajbhar stating that they are “free” to leave the alliance, ANI reported.

A letter sent to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party read, “Respected Shivpal Yadav ji, if you feel you will get more respect elsewhere then you are free to go”. While addressing the SBSP president, the letter said the Samajwadi Party is fighting against the BJP. “You have a partnership with the BJP and you are working constantly to strengthen them. If you feel you will be respected elsewhere, then you are free to go”.

This development came after Rajbhar and Shivpal Singh Yadav attended a dinner hosted at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in honour of President of India Droupadi Murmu. In addition, during the recently-held Presidential elections, SBSP had defied the Opposition unity by voting for NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu, who has defeated opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.

Rajbhar said that he accepts the 'divorce' from Akhilesh Yadav's party. He said, "Akhilesh gave us Talaq, we accept the talaq. Talaq kabool hai. Akhilesh has navratras--his advisors. These are the advisors who don't have the ability to win their own booth." Rajbhar also claimed that Akhilesh didn't take his advice to accomodate Dalits and backward classes.

Questioning Akhilesh Yadav's credentials, Rajbhar said: "I pray to god that he never has to step out of his air conditioned home. Fighting for the underpriviledged is not their (SP`s) cup of tea. I asked them to politically accomodate Dalits and the backward classes but they never took my advice seriously. I even suggested many names for Azamgarh (LS seat bypolls) but they wanted only Yadav and Muslim candidates."

(With agency inputs)

