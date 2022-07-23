New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) issued notices to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar stating that they are “free” to leave the alliance, ANI reported. A letter sent to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party read, “Respected Shivpal Yadav ji, if you feel you will get more respect elsewhere then you are free to go”. While addressing the SBSP president, the letter said the Samajwadi Party is fighting against the BJP. “You have a nexus with the BJP and you are working constantly to strengthen them. If you feel you will be respected elsewhere, then you are free to go”.

The development comes in the wake of rift between the SP and the two allies. Earlier, the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government had accorded 'Y' category security to SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar, an influential OBC leader. During the recently-held Presidential elections, SBSP had defied the Opposition unity by voting for NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu, who has defeated opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.

Samajwadi Party issues letters to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar stating "...You are free to go anywhere you feel you are getting more respect." pic.twitter.com/BR5Igvfp6N July 23, 2022

Notably, Rajbhar and Shivpal Singh Yadav had also attended a dinner hosted at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in honour of Droupadi Murmu.

Rajbhar has been attacking SP over several issues in the recent months pointing towards growing discontent between the allies. On July 8, the SBSP chief had said that he was waiting for "talaq" (divorce) from the Akhilesh Yadav side, adding that he will not initiate breaking the alliance. "I will not initiate any step to end alliance with the SP. I will wait to be divorced by Akhilesh Yadav," Rajbhar had told PTI.

He said he was "still with the Samajwadi Party, but will not remain together forcefully if Akhilesh Yadav doesn't want it."

On SP supremo not inviting him for a meeting in Lucknow in support of the opposition Presidential candidate earlier, the SPSP chief had said, "Akhilesh Yadav might have forgotten about me, so he didn't call me.”

(With agency inputs)