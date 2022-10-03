NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu: 1 dead, several injured after helium tank explodes in Trichy Market - WATCH

One person died and several were injured after a helium tank exploded in a market area in Trichy’s Kotai Vasal area in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Tamil Nadu: 1 dead, several injured after helium tank explodes in Trichy Market - WATCH

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a helium tank exploded in a market area in Trichy’s Kotai Vasal area in Tamil Nadu on Sunday (October 2, 2022). One person died and several were injured in the incident yesterday. The entire incident was recorded on several CCTV cameras located on the spot.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Maattu Ravi. Several people, including a 13-year-old boy, were reportedly injured in the incident.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the blast also shattered the window panes of several vehicles and nearby shops. The video shows people running in all directions after the explosion. 

According to the reports, the police officials are on the lookout for the balloon vendor whose helium tank exploded. The Trichy police officials have filed a case and an investigation is underway.

Tamil NaduBlastHelium breachTrichy MarketOne deadseveral injured

