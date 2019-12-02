Tamil Nadu: 15 people killed in rain-related incident in Coimbatore, CM announces compensation

At least 15 people died on Monday after a compound wall collapsed and damaged three houses in Mettupalayam of Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu as heavy rainfall for the past three days have been lashing several parts of the state.

READ: Schools, colleges shut, exams of Madras University, Anna University postponed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered a solatium of four lakhs for each family of the 15 members who lost their lives. Rescue operation by police, fire and rescue personnel is underway.

Live TV

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Monday at a few places with very heavy falls at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also very likely at isolated places in these areas.

Examinations of Madras University and Anna University scheduled for December 2 have been postponed in view of the heavy rainfall forecast. A holiday has also been declared for Monday in schools in Puducherry due to the same reason.

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said, "Holiday has been declared for Monday in schools and colleges in Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. In Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Chennai, holiday has been declared only for schools."

Meanwhile, RB Udhayakumar, Minister for Disaster Management, said that about 800 people from low lying areas in Cuddalore district have been evacuated after heavy rains. "State Disaster Response Force personnel have been moved to Chennai, Kanyakumari, Nilgiri, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Dindigul districts," he said.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused waterlogging in the residential areas of Muthuramalinga Thevar Nagar of Rameswaram disrupting normal life.

Speaking to ANI, Devi, a Rameswaram resident said, "There has been continuous rainfall in the area, because of which the residential areas are flooded. There is no help from the administration. We are living on the roads."

Another resident stated that the water had entered his house. "After continuous rainfall for the last couple of days, the water has entered our houses. I cannot even go inside my own house. We are urging the administration to help us out in this situation," he said.

Six fishing boats were damaged after hitting the shore in the coastal area of Mandapam. A flood alert has been sounded to villagers on the banks of the Sankarabarani river in Puducherry. The order was issued by the revenue and disaster management on Sunday as water was to be released from Veedur dam.