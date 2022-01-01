Tamil Nadu: 4 dead, 8 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Sivakasi

Chennai: Four workers of a firecracker unit near Sivakasi died in an explosion on Saturday (January 1) as work was underway to mix chemicals within the factory premises. The factory is understood to have been performing the customary ritual of starting work on New Year’s Day.

Residents in the vicinity had alerted the Police and Fire and rescue department on having heard an explosion.

Up to eight others were also injured as a result of this explosion, and are undergoing treatment at the Sivakasi government hospital. Nearly three rooms in the factory were reduced to rubble as a result of the blast impact. Police and district officials are conducting a probe to ascertain details about the incident.

Local residents and first responders seen in the vicinity of the blast site at the firecracker factory near Sivakasi.. On hearing the loud explosion, local residents had alerted police, fire & rescue to rush to the spot.. pic.twitter.com/WMvvyvGga6 — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) January 1, 2022

Videos from the site showed public gathered around the factory in large numbers and earthmovers clearing the rubble. Rescue personnel was also seen at work, preparing an ambulance bed to rescue those who were involved in the unfortunate accident.

Rescue personnell seen preparing an ambulance bed to carey the firecracker factory blast victims to the nearest hospital... pic.twitter.com/nG2r5jFlQw — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) January 1, 2022

Similar tragic blasts at firecracker units are common occurrences and repeat multiple times a year, despite stern warnings from Courts that such units must be regulated, inspected by authorities and made to follow adequate precautions.

