Tamil Nadu: 8 Die In Blast In Sivakasi Firecracker Factory

New Delhi: Eight people lost their lives in an explosion that ripped through a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Eight workers, including five women and three men, were killed in the accident at a fireworks-manufacturing unit near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi in the district. Seven rooms where the firecrackers were stocked were completely gutted, police said.

Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi. A senior police official said the cause of the fire was being ascertained and added that the unit is a licenced one, reported PTI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences over the inciden and directed the district authorities to provide appropriate medical care to the injured and save lives.