Tamil Nadu COVID-19

Tamil Nadu announces more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread, check new rules here

With effect from May 6 to 20, vegetable and provision shops located in commercial complexes have to remain closed.

Representational image

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government announced more restrictions as part of its COVID-19 containment strategy, including a ban on running shops other than those selling essentials like vegetables and provisions.

An official release on Monday (May 3) said that with effect from May 6 to 20, vegetable and provision shops located in commercial complexes have to remain closed while standalone shops can be open only till noon with 50 per cent customers.

"Besides the above mentioned provision and vegetable shops, all other shops are barred from being open.There is no bar on shops selling essentials like milk and medicines," it said, while pointing out at the sharp increase in coronavirus cases, according to news agency PTI.

The statement further said all government and private offices can run with 50 per cent staff attendance while the seating capacity in metro rail, private buses and taxis should be confined to 50 per cent.

Restaurants can sell only takeaways while tea shops can remain open only till noon and customers cannot sit and have food at such places, it said.

All kinds of social, political, sports, educational, entertainment are being banned during this period while cinemas will remain closed.

Those allowed during the night curfew of 10 pm to 4 am include travelling to airports/railway stations, milk distribution and health services while fuel outlets will be allowed to remain open.

Continuous Process Industries and Industries Manufacturing Essential Commodities, besides telecom companies can continue to operate during the night curfew.

Citing the surge in COVID-19 cases, the release said the active infections stood at 1.23 lakh and the restrictions were being implemented in line with the Centre's directives on containing the spread of the pandemic, it said, adding, the curbs were "unavoidable".

 

