Tamil Nadu BJP unit vice president BT Arasakumar joins DMK

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP unit vice president BT Arasakumar joined the DMK on Thursday in the presence of party president MK Stalin at the party headquarters in Chennai Arivalayam.

Earlier last week, Arasakumar, while holding the office in the BJP state leadership, had praised Stalin during a wedding function in Pudukottai and hailed him as the future Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Arasakumar had also equated Stalin with the veteran AIADMK leader and former state CM MGR and said that he looked up to Stalin.

Kumar had further said that if Stalin wanted to become the chief minister, "it would have happened overnight".

He came under severe criticism for this remark by his own party members on social media and he was asked to give an explanation on the issue.

"My self-respect was damaged in the BJP. There are indisciplined people in the BJP. They use unparliamentary words," Arasakumar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"DMK is my mother party and that is why I joined it. I have a good relationship with MK Stalin for the last 20 years. He is a quality leader and if he gives me an opportunity, I will accept it," he had added.

On Thursday, after formally joining the DMK, Kumar said, "When I was feeling disappointed, several leaders told me to not wait anymore and join the DMK... Tamil Nadu will get a good government soon, and the days of cheating will end."

On being asked to comment on the BJP, Kumar further said that as far as Tamil Nadu was concerned, he did not wish to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the national leadership of BJP.

Hinting at a possibility of switching parties, Kumar said, "Those that are in touch with me and have similar thinking (from the BJP state leadership) will decide on their course of action in the coming times."