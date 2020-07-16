Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 Live news, check Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore schools' performance, log on to dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) on Thursday (July 16) declared Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020. The results are available online on the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Over nine lakh students were scheduled to appear for exams at 12,690 centres. The government had announced that for Class 10 students, the marks would be based on their quarterly and half yearly exam performance.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official result portal of TN Board i.e. tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on the Link for TN HSE / +2 Result 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Exam Registration Number in the first field

Step 5: Input your Date of Birth, as mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card in the second one

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 7: Your TN Plus Two Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the Scorecard in PDF / Softcopy format

Step 9: Take printout of the e-statement of marks for future reference

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 LIVE Updates:

Pass percentage of last five years; 91.4% pass percentage in 2016, 92.10% pass percentage in 2017, 91.10% pass percentage in 2018, 91.30% pass percentage in 2019, 92.34%, pass percentage in 2020.

This year's pass percentage of 92.34% is the highest since 2016.

As many as 7, 79,931 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu 12th exams out of which 7,20,209 have cleared the exams this year.

With 97.12% Tiruppur district records the highest pass percentage, followed by Erode and Coimbatore districts at second and third best performamce with 96,99% and 96.39%, respectively.

This year, the pass percentage recorded by girls is 94.80% is higher than boys' pass percentage which stands at 89.41%.

Tamil Nadu state board records a pass percentage of 92.34% this year. This is slightly higher than what the Tamil Nadu +2 results in 2019 where the pass percentage was at 91.30%

Tamil Nadu has also released the Tamil Nadu HSE (class 11) arrers result. Check dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in for results online.