Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister pay tributes to Sujith Wilson at his residence

Sujith underwent a three-day-long struggle before he lost his life inside the borewell. Tamil Nadu Ministers including the Deputy Chief Minister were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday.

ANI Photo

Tiruchirappalli: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid condolences to two-year-old Sujith Wilson at his residence on Tuesday.

Sujith lost his life after he fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappalli, on October 25. The minor's body was recovered from the borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday. Later, the body was brought to Pudur for cremation.

Sujith underwent a three-day-long struggle before he lost his life inside the borewell. On October 25, the toddler fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm.

Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that he was stuck at a depth of 88 feet. More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the child.

Tamil Nadu Ministers including the Deputy Chief Minister were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday.

