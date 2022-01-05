हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pongal

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributes 'Pongal' gift hampers to beneficiaries

Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the gift, packed in a cloth bag, to 10 beneficiary families at the state Secretariat on Tuesday. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributes &#039;Pongal&#039; gift hampers to beneficiaries
Zee News file pic

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin gave away harvest festival 'Pongal' gift hampers, comprising 20 items including a full piece of sugarcane, to beneficiaries marking the rollout of its state-wide distribution to over 2 crore families at an estimated cost of Rs 1,296.88 crore.

CM Stalin presented the gift, packed in a cloth bag, to 10 beneficiary families at the state Secretariat here on Tuesday. 

The government said that the tokens specifying date and time are being distributed to ration card holders for collecting the Pongal gift from ration shops. 

The Stalin govt's move is to avoid people congregating at the same time at fair price shops to receive the festival hamper, an official release said. 

The state government appealed to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour while visiting the Public Distribution System outlets.

A total of 2,15,67,122 'rice' category ration card holders and Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps in the state are eligible to get the gift hampers, said a PTI report.

Raw rice, jaggery, cashew, resin, cardamom, moong dhal, ghee, turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander, mustard, cumin, pepper, tamarind, Bengal gram, urad dhal, rava, wheat flour, salt are the 19 essential commodities packed in the cloth bag in addition to sugarcane.

Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy, Food Minister R Sakkarapani, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials participated in the festival hamper distribution event.

Last year on November 17, CM Stalin had announced the gift hamper scheme. Similar gift hampers were distributed during the previous AIADMK regime as well for Pongal. 

Notably, 'Pongal,' is celebrated as 'Tamizhar Thirunal' (Festival of the Tamil people) on January 14. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PongalTamil Nadu CM MK StalinPongal celebrations
Next
Story

COVID-19: Congress urges CEC to cancel polls rallies, postpones 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' marathons

Must Watch

Shoot those who want democracy: Hassan Nisar
PT1M47S

Shoot those who want democracy: Hassan Nisar