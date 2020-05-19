Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam from June 15, check timetable

The Class 10 State board exams in Tamil Nadu has been postponed to June 15 as the state government released the new timetable on Tuesday (May 19, 2020).

As per the earlier schedule, the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were to start from June 1 and go on till June 15.

Check the revised date sheet here:

Taking to Twitter, Education Minister of the state K A Sengottaiyan said, '' The date of class 10 state board exams has been changed. It will be held from June 15 to June 25.''

Students may please note that the hall tickets would be released on dge.tn.gov.in.