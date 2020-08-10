Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC results 2020 in 1 hour on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

Around 9 lakh students who had registered for the Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th examination 2020 will get their result in one hour as Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce result at 9.30 am.

Once declared, students can check their scorecard on the official website of the board, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be displayed on alternative websites like - dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

Follow live updates on Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020

Here's how you can check your Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 will also be accessed via an app. The students will have to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone in order to access the result. To check their scorecard, visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details. The Tamil Nadu class 10th SSLC Results 2020 will appear on the screen.

The SSLC exam which was scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13 was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown and was later cancelled following the Madras High Court order.

The Tamil Nadu's DGE has decided that 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 was announced on July 16.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result are usually released in late April or early May.