Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Reaches Omandurar Hospital To Visit Minister Senthil Balaji Arrested By ED
The reason for the arrest is stated to be the alleged money laundering and corruption when he was transport minister in the Jayalalithaa government.
Trending Photos
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin arrived at the Government Hospital, Omandurar to visit the state electricity minister, Senthil Balaji who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.
The reason for the arrest is stated to be the alleged money laundering and corruption when he was transport minister in the Jayalalithaa government. There were also allegations that the minister was involved in the recruitment of drivers and conductors in the state Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).
Live Tv