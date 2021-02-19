Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces withdrawal of cases against anti-CAA protesters

Tenkasi: About 10 lakh cases filed in connection with violation of lockdown norms to prevent spread of COVID-19, and cases over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act early last year would be withdrawn, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Friday (February 19).

Barring specific cases like those linked to violence, prevention of police personnel from discharging their duties, and use of fraudulent means for obtaining e-pass during the lockdown phase, all other cases would be withdrawn, he said.

Palaniswami, addressing a meet for Assembly polls likely in April, at Kadayanallur near here, said approximately 10 lakh cases were registered by police in connection with violation of lockdown and COVID-19 norms like against those who spread rumours on coronavirus.

Also, about 1,500 cases were registered during the anti-CAA protests for staging demonstrations in violation of prohibitory orders, damaging public property and preventing policemen from doing their work, he said.

Except cases like the ones related to violence, further legal action in all other cases was being dropped considering people's welfare, he said.

Citing a plea from people requesting withdrawal of cases against those who took part in protests against the Kudankulam nuclear power project, he said several cases have already been cancelled.

Some cases were pending in court and some remained at the level of First Information Report and people's request to drop action would be positively considered in accordance with law, he said.

