Tamil Nadu coast on high alert owing to possible LTTE-drug syndicate threat

Chennai: A high alert was sounded on the Tamil Nadu coast after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) warned of a possible LTTE-drug syndicate being active in the region.

Earlier, some Sri Lankan nationals were arrested with two of their associates from Kochi and Chennai.

The Sri Lankans were intercepted along with consignments of Rs 3000 crores worth of drugs, 5 AK-47 and 1000 live rounds by Coast Guard during patrolling off Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian sea on March 18.

During the investigation, the NIA found that the arrested persons were directly in touch with Pakistani nationals and smuggling drugs for garnering funds for Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The central agency said that Pakistani smugglers are using LTTE networks to smuggle drugs and weapons into Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

NIA had conducted searches at seven locations spread across Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala, in connection with the trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics.

The agency said it found various incriminating documents including books relating to LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organisation, seven digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards and tablets which were seized.

