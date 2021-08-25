हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

Tamil Nadu coast on high alert owing to possible LTTE-drug syndicate threat

The central agency said that Pakistani smugglers are using LTTE networks to smuggle drugs and weapons into Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu coast on high alert owing to possible LTTE-drug syndicate threat
File Photo

Chennai: A high alert was sounded on the Tamil Nadu coast after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) warned of a possible LTTE-drug syndicate being active in the region.

Earlier, some Sri Lankan nationals were arrested with two of their associates from Kochi and Chennai.

The Sri Lankans were intercepted along with consignments of Rs 3000 crores worth of drugs, 5 AK-47 and 1000 live rounds by Coast Guard during patrolling off Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian sea on March 18.

During the investigation, the NIA found that the arrested persons were directly in touch with Pakistani nationals and smuggling drugs for garnering funds for Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The central agency said that Pakistani smugglers are using LTTE networks to smuggle drugs and weapons into Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

NIA had conducted searches at seven locations spread across Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala, in connection with the trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics.

The agency said it found various incriminating documents including books relating to LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organisation,  seven digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards and tablets which were seized.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NIALTTETamil NaduTerrorismnarcotics
Next
Story

BJP leader seeks FIR against Uddhav Thackeray over 'chappals' remarks against Yogi Adityanath

Must Watch

PT7M17S

These Afghan lionesses are challenging Taliban