Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown extended, check new guidelines here

New Delhi: Southern Indian State of Tamil Nadu is witnessing an overall decline in Covid-19 cases, but still the state’s daily caseload in the highest in the country. While cases on gradual decline in northern districts including capital city Chennai, Western and southern districts are witnessing high daily case loads.

Hence, the Tamil Nadu Government has extended the total lockdown till 6am, June 14th, with new relaxations. The state will witness the below list of relaxations from 6am on 7th June, Monday. The new set of district-specific guidelines have been issued keeping in mind 11 Hotspot districts and the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Relaxations applicable to all districts, except 11 Covid Hotspot districts, namely Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

Relaxations for districts:

- Standalone shops selling grocery, vegetables, fish, meat etc. can be one from 6am to 5pm.

- Pavement vendors selling fruits, vegetables, flowers can function from 6am to 5pm.

- Fish markets will be open only for wholesale sales; District administration ordered to setup more than one such market in open spaces.

- Slaughterhouses will be permitted to sell wholesale.

- Government offices can function with 30 percent staff.

- Document registration will be permitted by issuing 50% capacity tokens.

- The Matchstick industry can function with 50 percent staff.

- Sales of vegetables, fruits at the doorstep via vehicles in every district will continue.

- Public requested to walk to nearby stores for shopping, and avoid taking two and four-wheelers.

- Private security companies, housekeeping services in large housing complexes will be permitted with E-Registration.

- Electricians, Plumbers, Computer and other technicians will be allowed to function between 6am to 5pm with E-Registration.

- Shops selling Electrical goods, bulbs, cables, switches, wires can function from 6am to 5pm.

- Bicycle and two-wheeler service outlets will be allowed to function from 6am to 5pm.

- Hardware stores from 6am to 5pm.

- Stores selling educational books, stationery can function from 6am to 5pm.

- Service centers for vehicles can function from 6am to 5pm.

- Passengers allowed to travel in Rental vehicles, cabs, autos after E-Registration.

- Driver plus 3 passengers in Taxi; Driver plus 2 passengers in Auto.

General:

- E-pass from District collector a must for Emergency travel to Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri.

- Export firms is Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Trichy and their suppliers can function with 10 percent staff if they have export orders, to send sample.

Live TV