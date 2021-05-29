Tamil Nadu lockdown extended: Check who all require e-pass

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu extended lockdown till June 7 in order to curb the transmission of COVID-19 infections. As restrictions continue, e-registration is still required for inter-district travel.

Who requires e-pass to travel?

People who make inter-district movement for medical reasons or to attend a funeral, e-registration is mandatory. For those traveling within district for medical purpose, an e-pass is not required. People travelling to Tamil Nadu during the lockdown will also require an e-pass.

Check how to apply for e-pass:

1. Visit the official website- https://eregister.tnega.org/#/user/pass- to apply for an e-pass.

2. Register yourself on the portal.

3. After submitting the OTP received, select the type of e-pass required.

4. Fill in the necessary details including your name, address (home and destination), range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel, number of passengers, vehicle details, ID proof, reason for travel etc.

5. Submit the required documents for travelling. After filling all details, submit the documents and ID proof chiefly Aadhar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license and employment ID to avail the e-pass.

While announcing the extension, Chief Minister M K Stalin said a pack of 13 grocery items would be distributed to rice category ration card holders through Public Distribution System shops from next month.

Tamil Nadu recorded 31,079 fresh COVID-19 infections and an all-time high of 486 deaths, the Health Department informed on Friday. The total caseload breached the 20-lakh mark to reach 20,09,700 and the death mounted to 22,775 in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV