Tamil Nadu: Danfoss India launches career support scheme for girl students in govt schools- Details here

Danfoss India has partnered with AVTAR Human Capital Trust for 'Project Puthri' to guide girl students of a government higher secondary school, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 01:18 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Danfoss India launches career support program for girl students in govt-run schools
  • The objective of the program is to select girl students and develop them with the necessary skills
  • The program assists the girls in academics by offering special classes by scholars, career guidance

Tamil Nadu: Danfoss India launches career support scheme for girl students in govt schools- Details here

Chennai: Danfoss India, focused on energy efficiency and climate solutions on Tuesday said it has launched a career support programme for girl students in government-run schools in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Tuesday. Danfoss India has partnered with AVTAR Human Capital Trust for 'Project Puthri' to guide girl students of a government higher secondary school in Panruti under this initiative, a company statement said.

The objective of the programme is to select girl students and develop them with the necessary skills and other employability training requisite for their self-sustainable careers, the company said in a statement. "Education and empowerment of girl students and enhancing the employability rate of women in the workforce is one of our diversity and inclusion goals.

We look forward to welcoming several of our Puthri scholars as Danfoss employees in the long run," Danfoss India - Director Anju Mary Kuruvilla said. The programme assists the girls in academics by offering special classes by scholars, career guidance by skilled mentors and scholarships for higher studies, the release added.

 

AVTAR Human Capital TrustProject PutriDanfoss IndiaDanfossTamil NaduCareer Support SchemeTN Govt Schools

