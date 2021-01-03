हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu dentist forges NEET marks, call letter of daughter for medical admission, arrested

Balachandran's forgery was exposed when he took her daughter for MBBS admission counselling session.

Tamil Nadu dentist forges NEET marks, call letter of daughter for medical admission, arrested

Tamil Nadu police has arrested a dentist for allegedly forging his daughter's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score card and a call letter for medical counselling in order to get admission in MBBS.

The 47-year-old dentist Balachandran hails from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. He was arrested and produced before a court and is currently in police remand. Balachandran is currently lodged at the Saidapet sub-jail.

Balachandran's forgery was exposed when he took her daughter for MBBS admission counselling session and produced a ‘call letter’ for counselling and a ‘NEET marksheet’ which showed that Balachandran's daughter had scored 610 in the NEET exams.

When admission authorities scrutinised Balachandran's daughter, they found that her name was not in the rank chart or call list for couselling.

After investigation it was found that the girl scored only 27 marks in NEET exams but she submitted a fake certificate and call letter too. The admission authorities then lodged a complaint against the duo follwoing which the police arrested Balachandran.

In 2019, a NEET impersonation scam was unearthed in Tamil Nadu when several students had allegedly hired ‘expert’ proxies to write exams on their behalf.

The hired 'experts' scored good marks in NEET which helped the aspirants to get admissions in medical courses.

