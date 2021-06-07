Tamil Nadu e-registration portal crashes due to heavy traffic

New Delhi: With the MK Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu allowing workers, including plumbers, to travel to work with e-pass, the state portal for e-registration faced glitches with a large number of people simultaneously trying to get passes. The Tamil Nadu government had on June 5 announced 5 that the COVID-19 lockdown is being extended till June 14. And for those traveling both intra and inter-districts, e-registration was made compulsory by the government.

On Monday morning, as thousands of registrations reached the https://eregister.tnega.org website, the portal crashed within hours.

In view of the easing of curbs, road traffic saw a sharp increase everywhere and barricades put up by police to help check violations were removed in many intersections. In some places, arguments ensued between police personnel and motorists over 'e-pass' and a video clip of an autorickshaw driver here angrily shouting at a woman cop went viral after she detained his vehicle for alleged violations.

On June 5, CM Stalin had announced relaxations such as allowing shops selling essential commodities to reopen and government offices to resume work. "Overall, though the spread of coronavirus has come under control in Tamil Nadu, it continued to be on the rise in 11 districts including Coimbatore and the Nilgiris," CM Stalin said. Hence, such regions would have lesser relaxations and the rest of the state, relatively more, according to an official release.

Across the state, standalone provision stores, vegetable shops, meat and fish stalls, pavement hawkers selling flowers besides other things would be allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm and fish markets and slaughter houses shall be open only for wholesale trade.

Government offices shall resume work with 30 per cent employees and Sub Registrar's office shall limit registration work by issuing 'tokens' only upto 50 per cent and matchwork industries could operate with 50 per cent workers.

Except few essential departments including medical, other government offices were closed from last month.

Live TV