Tamil Nadu lockdown

Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown restriction till June 28, gives more relaxations

Tamil Nadu government permitted resumption of public transport with 50% occupancy in four districts, namely Chennai Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday (June 20, 2021) extended the lockdown in the state by one more week. The state government extended the lockdown curbs till June 28, while permitting some more relaxations. 

Tamil Nadu authorities have been divided districts into three tiers.

Tier- based system to be followed for unlock: 

Teir-1 comprises 11 districts, which includes Coimbatore, Nigeria, Thiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, where no additional relaxations have been provided as the active caseload continues to remain high.

Tier-2 comprises 23 districts, namely Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivagangai, Theni, Tenkasi, Thirunelveli, Thirupathur, Thiruvannamalai, Thuthukudi, Trichy, Villupuram, Vellore and Virudhunagar, where additional relaxations have been given.  

Tier-3 districts, which consist of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet, get additional relaxations along with those extended to Tier-2 districts.

Check complete guidelines below:

- Tamil Nadu government permitted resumption of public transport with 50% occupancy in four districts, namely Chennai Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet. 

- Metro rail services will resume with 50% occupancy. 

- The state government allowed film and television serial shootings with 100 people maximum. 

- E-registration no longer required to travel in taxis and autorickshaws.

- Standalone grocery stores and vegetable markets can open from 6 am to 7 pm.

- Restaurants and eateries can provide delivery and take-away from 6 am to 9 pm.

- Shops selling electrical items, hardware stores, vehicle outlets, stationary stores, vehicle mechanical shops, footwear stores, home appliances stores and smartphone shops can function from 9 am to 5 pm.

- Construction work permitted and shops selling equipment are also permitted.

- Education Institutions can function but only for enrollment of students.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 8,183 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including three returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, pushing the caseload to 24.14 lakh, while 180 deaths took the toll to 31,015. Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 18,232 people being discharged, taking the tally to 23,04,885, leaving 78,780 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

