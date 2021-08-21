Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 6, theatres to reopen with 50% capacity

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (August 21) extended the COVID-19 lockdown till September 6. However, certain additional relaxations have also been announced.

The government announced to reopen schools for students of classes 9-12 to reopen from September 1 with 50% capacity.

The colleges can also resume physical classes from September 1 on a rotational basis with vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff.

Theatres can reopen from Monday (August 23) with a cap of 50%, owners will have to ensure staff is jabbed. The shop timings have also been increased. All shops allowed to operate till 9 pm can function till 10 pm from Monday.

IT-related organizations can function with 100% workforce. All beaches, zoos, boathouses have also been permitted to open for public.

A decision on resuming in-person Classes for 1-8 will be taken after September 15, based on how high school functioning goes on.

The inter-state government buses to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will also resume services. Creches can resume functions.

Swimming pools and sports training arenas can reopen with 50 per cent occupancy. Bars in hotels and clubs (FL2, FL3 category) can function.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the lockdown till August 23 but did not introduce any new relaxations.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,667 COVID-19 infections, taking the caseload to 25,97,603. With 24 deaths, the death toll mounted to 34,663, as per state health bulletin. The state has 19,621 active infections, the bulletin added.

Live TV