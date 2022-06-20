Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2022 declared Today, June 20. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the Plus Two or 12th results 2022. The state Education Minister announced the Tamil Nadu 12th results 2022 at a press conference at Anna Centenary Library. From May 5 to May 28, Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were held. This year, nearly 7 lakh students took the TN 12th.

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results: Here's how to check your TN 12th result 2022 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDGE- tnresults.nic.in 12th result 2022

Step 2: Click on the ‘Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on 'Submit', and your scorecard for TN 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu 12th results 2022 and take a printout for future reference

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results: Other websites to check Class 12 results 2022

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2022: How to check results via SMS

To check their score via SMS, students should type TNBOARD12 followed by their registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the TN Board's official numbers — 09282232585, or 09282232585.

The TN 12th Board exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students were promoted based on the government's internal assessment criteria. The results were made public in the month of July. Approximately 7 lakh students take the Tamil Nadu, TN Public Exams for HSE or Class 12th.