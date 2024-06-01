Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2024 Live: Can DMK Maintain Its 2019 Record? Lok Sabha Exit Poll Result Soon

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024: The Lok Sabha elections concluded today with the ending of the seventh phase of voting. With this, the stage is all set for exit polls for the Dravidian state. The fight is interesting this time in the state as the BJP is trying to make inroads in the state while the DMK and the AIADMK are locked in a straight battle.

The Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2024 will be out at 7pm after the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of India ends.

The BJP this time failed to make an alliance with the AIADMK and is completely dependent on the popularity of Narendra Modi and state BJP chief K Annamalai. On the other hand, the challenge before the DMK is to repeat its 2019 poll performance. The DMK had won 38 seats in the last election while the AIADMK had won 37 seats in the 2014 Polls.

The DMK has exuded confidence that it will not only sweep the Lok Sabha polls in the state but the INDIA bloc will go on to form a government in the state. On the other hand, the BJP leaders including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah claimed that the result will surprise everyone.