Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots: Check the list here

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (April 15) identified 170 districts in the country as the hotspots of coronavirus COVID-19 and classified them under the Red Zone, which means that these districts will have to follow the strictest lockdown measures in order to curb the spread of the deadly vitrus.

The 170 hotspots declared by the Centre in 25 states and Union Territories include 123 hotspot districts with large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with clusters. The government has also identified 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters in 27 states.

In Tamil Nadu, 22 out of 27 districts, are designated as hotspots followed by Maharashtra with 11, Rajasthan with 11 and Delhi with 9.

Here's the names of districts which are designated as hotspots in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi:

Tamil Nadu (22 Districts): Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Villupuram, Namakkal, Theni, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur, Vellore, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, Virudhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Salem, and Nagapattinam.

Maharashtra (11 Districts): Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yawatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai suburban and Nasik

Rajasthan (11 Districts): Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhnu, Bhilwara, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jhalawar and Bharatpur

Delhi: (9 Districts): South Delhi, Shahdara, South East, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, and South West Delhi

List of hotspot districts with cluster

Maharashtra (1 district): Kolapur, Amaravati, Palghar

Delhi (1 district): North West

Rajasthan (district 1): Udaipur

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India jumped to 12,380 on Thursday with the death toll touching 414, according to the Union Health Ministry.