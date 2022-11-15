Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools to be closed TODAY in THESE DISTRICTS due to heavy rains- Check here

Tamil Nadu: As the Tamil Nadu rains continue, schools will remain closed today, November 15, 2022 in the Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi taluks of Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu. A holiday for schools has been declared owing to the heavy rains in the state. Earlier, Mayiladuthurai District Collector announced a holiday on November 14, 2022 for schools. This has been extended till today, November 15, 2022 as well. The IMD has placed Tamil Nadu and all its districts on a yellow watch till Tuesday, advising its residents to keep a vigilant eye on the weather.

Schools are expected to stay open tomorrow in the other districts of Tamil Nadu. No update has been received regarding Chennai schools and their closure due to the rains as of now.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CM MK Stalin also visited the Mayiladuthurai district to inspect the damages caused due to the heavy rainfall. Upon inspection, the CM has also ordered for relief for all those affected in Sirkazhi, Tharangampadi taluks of Mayiladuthurai.