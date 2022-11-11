Tamil Nadu Rains Live: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the four districts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on Friday and forecast very heavy rainfall in Chennai and several other districts in the coming days. The Tamil Nadu government has also declared a holiday for educational institutions in several districts on Friday on account of the rain.

According to the Regional Meteorlogical Centre, Chennai, the well-marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till Saturday morning. It is likely to move across Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday and Sunday, an officer said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), also predicted 'enhanced rainfall' activity over south peninsular India during 11-13 November.