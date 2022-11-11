topStoriesenglish
Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: Schools, Colleges Closed TODAY in THESE districts, due to heavy rainfall, IMD issues Red Alert in several districts

Chennai schools and colleges were closed – November 11. 2022. Between then and now, Chennai received 205.47 mm of rainfall, forcing the authorities to announce a holiday for the schools.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Rains Live: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the four districts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on Friday and forecast very heavy rainfall in Chennai and several other districts in the coming days. The Tamil Nadu government has also declared a holiday for educational institutions in several districts on Friday on account of the rain.

According to the Regional Meteorlogical Centre, Chennai, the well-marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till Saturday morning. It is likely to move across Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday and Sunday, an officer said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), also predicted 'enhanced rainfall' activity over south peninsular India during 11-13 November.

11 November 2022
14:57 PM

Tamil Nadu School holiday declared in these districts

The state government of Tamil Nadu have declared Holidays for educational institutions in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, and Ranipet districts after the IMD forecast of heavy rains.

14:56 PM

Tamil Nadu Rains

Red alert in these statesThe weather department has also issued a red alert for Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts for November 11. A Red alert was issued in Dindigul, Theni, and The Nilgiris districts on November 12. This is following a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

14:25 PM

School holiday in Sivaganga, Madurai

District Collector of Sivaganga declares a holiday in all schools. Madurai District Collector has declared holiday for all schools & colleges, in view of incessant rainfall. Keep an eye here to be updated about school closure due to rains.

14:22 PM

Tamil Nadu Rains

Schools closed in these districtsIn wake of the rainfall forecast by IMD for tomorrow, a holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts for today, November 11. Keep an eye here to be updated about school closure.

14:10 PM

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed today

Students and parents may please note that schools and colleges have been closed only in two districts of Chennai at present. Thiruvallur, and Kanchipuram schools would remain shut today- November 11, 2022.

14:08 PM

Tamil Nadu Rains

District collector of Tiruvallur, Dr. Alby John Varghese announced closure of schools and colleges for today. After a red alert was issued, he announced a holiday for schools in this part of Chennai.

14:07 PM

Tamil Nadu Rains

Schools NewsFollowing the downpour, Chennai administration ordered closure of schools and colleges in the city’s Thiruvallur, and Kanchipuram district. IMD predicts heavy rainfall.

14:06 PM

Chennai Rains

Chennai received a fresh bout of rainfall on Thursday, impeding the city again. Many parts of the city reported water logging as the clouds opened up in the late parts of the dat.

